Former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Nicholas Pooran has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore in the mini IPL auction on Friday. Pooran's base price was Rs 2 crore and after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals the star West Indies player was bagged by Lucknow.

In his IPL career, Pooran has played 47 matches and has scored 912 runs at a strike rate of 151.20. His highest score so far is 77 runs.

