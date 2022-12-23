IPL Auction 2023 | Harry Brook sold at whopping price to SRH; Pandya's GT bags Kane Williamson at base price

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 Crore at the IPL Auction 2023. On the other hand, Harry Brook whose base price was 1.5 crore was sold for a whopping price of 13.25 crores to SRH.

In his IPL career, Williamson has played 76 played and has scored 2101 runs with the highest score of 89 and an average of 36.22. He has smashed 18 fifties so far.

The England star player who was named the player of the series in both T20 & Test series against Pakistan recently was sold to SRH after an intense bidding war between Rajasthan Royals.

