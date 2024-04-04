Rishabh Pant slapped with heavy fine after Delhi Capitals' crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant annoyed with himself.

Rishabh Pant has been penalised heavily for maintaining a slow over-rate against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Pant is fined Rs 24 lakh whereas the other players of Delhi Capitals (DC) who were a part of the playing XI that took the field on Wednesday (April 3), including the Impact Player Abhishek Porel have been fined either Rs six lakh or 25% of their total match fees, whichever is lesser.

Notably, this is the second time Rishabh and Delhi have been fined this season for maintaining a slow over-rate. Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs for the same offence after Delhi's previous clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

While Rishabh is struggling as captain, he seems to have gained control of his batting. The southpaw scored a 32-ball 51 in the game against Chennai which helped Delhi to score 191 and resulted in a winning cause.

It was Rishabh's maiden fifty of the season and came at a strike rate of 159.37 with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

The 26-year-old picked up from where he left off against Chennai and scored a valiant half-century against Kolkata on Wednesday but the knock wasn't enough to take Delhi over the line.

However, Pant looked fluent in terms of his approach in the middle and aggregated his runs at a strike rate of 220 with the help of four boundaries and five maximums.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 squad



Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.