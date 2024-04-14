RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 30 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins at the IPL 2024

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to end their losing streak when they host neighbours Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Bengaluru were slipped to the bottom place after suffering a heavy seven-wicket defeat while defending 197 against Mumbai in the last game. RCB have registered only one win in their first six games this season and need a win against Hyderabad to keep their hopes for the playoff alive.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are entering this game with two back-to-back wins. Pat Cummins-led side pulled off a thrilling two-run win while defending 182 against Punjab Kings in their last game to register their third win of the season. SRH are currently placed in the fifth position in the points table and might jump to the second position with two points against RCB.

RCB vs SRH Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 30th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Monday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The star Indian batter has been in sensational form in the IPL 2024 as he currently leads the Orange Cap race. Kohli scored just three runs against Mumbai Indians in the last game but leads the scoring chart with 319 runs in six innings. He smashed 100 off 63 when both teams last played with each other in the IPL 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen: The South African big-hitter is enjoying another successful campaign in the IPL. Klaasesn leads the scoring chat for Hyderabad this season having scored 186 runs in five innings at an amazing strike rate of 193.75. Klaasen famously smashed 104 runs off just 51 balls against RCB in the IPL 2023.

IPL 2024 Match 30 predicted playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.