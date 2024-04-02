Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals' hat-trick boosts them to top, Mumbai Indians continue to reel down

IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals completed a hat-trick of wins, while Mumbai Indians suffered a hat-trick of losses as the two find themselves at opposite ends of fortunes in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Royals steamrolled MI at Wankhede when they chased down 126 inside 16 overs.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2024 7:54 IST
Image Source : BCCI/IPL RR defeated MI.

Mumbai Indians' wait for their first win of IPL 2024 will continue as they suffered a third straight loss in the tournament. Hardik Pandya's MI was hammered by Rajasthan Royals- who made a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing season - at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

The Royals were clinical with the ball upfront. New ball specialist Trent Boult was the chief architect of demolition. Yuzvendra Chahal's middle-over brilliance reduced MI to a paltry total of 125. The Royals faced a bit of jitter in the run-chase, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler inside the first seven overs but Riyan Parag showed maturity. Fresh off his blistering 45-ball 84-run knock, Parag showed his calm to power the visitors to a six-wicket win. He made 54 from 39 balls this time.

The result saw the two teams go on the two opposite spectrums of the points table - Royals on top with three out of three wins and MI remain on bottom with three out of three losses. 

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins  Losses Points NRR (Net run rate)
1. Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 1.249
2. Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 1.047
3. Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 0.976
4. Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 2 -0.738
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 0.204
6. Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 0.025
7. Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016
8. Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337
9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 0 -0.711
10. Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

Orange Cap contenders

There is a new face owning the orange cap now. RR's Riyan Parag, who has hit two fifties takes the orange cap from Virat Kohli on basis of strike rate despite being equal on runs. Both the batters have 181 runs but Riyan's SR of 160.17 is more than Kohli's SR of 141.4

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs
1. Riyan Parag RR 3 181
2. Virat Kohli RCB 3 181
3. Heinrich Klaasen SRH 3 167
4. Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 137
5. David Warner DC 3 130

Purple Cap contenders

Mustafizur Rahman's continues to lead the wicket-taking chart but Yuzvendra Chahal has made good ground on him after his 3/11 bowling effort against MI. He is followed by Mohit Sharma in third as the race continues to heat up.
Rankings Players Teams Matches Wickets
1. Mustafizur Rahman CSK 3 7
2 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 3 6
3. Mohit Sharma GT 3 6
4. Khaleel Ahmed DC 3 5
5. Trent Boult RR 3 5
