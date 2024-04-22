IPL 2024 playoffs scenario: How can RCB qualify despite registering their 7th loss?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their 7th loss of the 2024 edition of the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept fighting and didn't let Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) breathe easy even for a second in a nail-biter at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21 only to suffer their seventh loss in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Chasing 223, RCB lost both their big guns Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in the powerplay itself before a 102-run partnership followed between Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks. The 48-ball stand had put RCB ahead in the game before they lost four wickets for 18 runs to concede advantage.

The likes of Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma didn't give up as the latter even smashed three sixes in four balls in the final over by Mitchell Starc to nearly pull off an impossible chase before the tall Australian came back to dismiss the left-hander and give just one run in the last two balls to win it for KKR.

RCB now have lost seven matches in eight they have played and haven't helped themselves in any way as far as their playoffs chances are concerned. RCB still are not officially out of the race but even if they win their remaining six matches, they may not qualify for the playoffs. Since IPL has become a 10-team tournament, eight wins might be necessary for a team to advance to the next stage.

From IPL 2018 to 2021, the fourth team had 14 points and did qualify for the playoffs. In 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified with just 12 points. However, since 2022 when two new teams were introduced, teams need 16 points to negate the addition of two teams effect given the chances of playoffs have reduced from 50 per cent (4 out of 8 teams) to 40 (4 out of 10 teams).

But RCB have no other chance but to start winning and continue on that way. 14 points might possibly won't be enough but it gives them a chance, a hope as the wins will also improve their net run rate.