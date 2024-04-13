IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 prediction, captains

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the IPL 2024

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum when they host rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday evening.

After a poor start to the IPL 2024 season, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai made a stunning comeback with two big wins in their last two games. Mumbai chased down a 197-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with seven wickets remaining at Wankhede Stadium to register consecutive wins.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways with a huge seven-wicket win over in-form Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. But Chennai have lost both of their first two away games and have struggled for consistency this season.

MI vs CSK Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 29th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman

MI vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK skipper ended his poor run of form by smashing a match-winning fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game. Gaikwas boasts an impressive record in the last two IPL seasons and is expected to produce another big performance against Mumbai. Ruturaj scored 70 runs in his last two innings against Mumbai, including 40 at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma: The former Mumbai Indians captain scored 38 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match as he continues to produce impressive starts for Mumbai in the IPL 2024. Rohit has scored four 30+ knocks this season and is expected to bring his first fifty in the upcoming game. He has scored 791 runs in 31 innings against Chennai with the help of seven fifties so far.

IPL 2024 MI vs CSK Match 29 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.