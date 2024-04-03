IPL 2024: LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of tournament, confirms franchise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivam Mavi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a huge blow as their fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise confirmed the development in a video posted on social media where Mavi is bidding adieu to his team. Mavi was picked up by LSG for a whopping amount of INR 6.4 crore at the auction last year but didn't play a single game for the side.

Mavi has been troubled with injury since August last year and hasn't played a single competitive game since then. He was picked in India's Asian Games squad too but was ruled out of the tournament due to back injury. He was then picked by LSG at the auction and would've been looking forward to contributing to the team whenever he gets an opportunity.

But an untimely injury has ruled him out of the entire season now. "I came here after an injury and thought I would play matches with my team and do well for my team. But unfortunately, I will have to go because I have an injury. A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury, how do you come back and what do you have to take care of. We have a very good team here. My message to the fans is to keep supporting the Lucknow team," Mavi said. As for LSG, they are yet to seek a replacement for him.

LSG are coming off a stunning win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous game. They have unearthed a star in Mayank Yadav who is just 21 years old and is breathing fire with his pace at the moment. Overall, the team is looking in extremely good touch and will next face Gujarat Titans on April 7 (Sunday) at home.