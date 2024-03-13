Big blow for Delhi Capitals as star English cricketer withdraws ahead of IPL 2024, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team at ICC World Cup 2023

In a major blow to Delhi Capitals, the star English cricketer Harry Brook has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 due to personal reasons and the franchise is looking for replacements.

Brook recently missed the England tour of India due to a similar reason where his team suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat. According to a report from Cricbuzz, the star batter is extending his absence and has withdrawn his name.

The 25-year-old batter was bought for INR 4 crore by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 auction in December last year. He failed to impress for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his debut IPL season in 2023 and was later released from the team ahead of the latest auction.

Brook scored one century but managed to register just 190 runs in 11 IPL innings in 2023. He also struggled for form in the ICC World Cup 2023 where he scored just 169 runs in 6 innings with one fifty to his name.

Delhi Capitals new signing joined Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Joe Root who will miss the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Delhi will be boosted with the return of captain and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who missed the entire 2023 edition due to injuries he suffered in a car accident. The star South African speedster Anrich Northe has also started bowling again at full capacity but no official confirmation of his availability.

Delhi Capitals finished the last edition in the ninth position in the points table with just 5 wins in 14 games under David Warner's leadership. The franchise released eleven players ahead of the auction and significantly boosted their team with the overseas signings of Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope and Jhye Richardson.