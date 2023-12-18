IPL 2024 auction Live telecast: When and where to watch auction on TV and streaming in India?

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
The 2024 IPL player auction is set to take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, December 19. 332 players are set to go under the hammer with 77 slots to be filled. Kolkata Knight Riders have the most slots remaining (12), while Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse - INR 38.15 crore.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 6:30 IST
IPL auction 2024 is set to take place in Dubai on December
Image Source : BCCI/IPL IPL auction 2024 is set to take place in Dubai on December 19

332 players, 77 slots and INR 262.5 crore to spend... the IPL 2024 auction is here. Another year, another season of the IPL and yet another day of dreams getting fulfilled, lives being changed and some unknown commodities becoming household names before cricket takes precedence in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. A lot has happened in the build-up to the mini-auction this time around, which is going to the biggest one in the last few years, especially with the trades that have happened, how they have happened, how many have happened and changes in leadership for a couple of teams. 

But all that is done and now it will be the test of strategies and preparation of all the 10 teams and their think-tank as probably all of them need to plug their gaps and this time around, the supply is abundant both in the overseas and local set of players, capped as well as uncapped and hence, fierce bidding wars are on the cards.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the most slots to fill (12) while the Gujarat Titans who let go of their skipper Hardik Pandya have the biggest purse remaining (INR 38.15 crore). Out of 77 total slots, 30 are for overseas players and looking at the demand and spots left, the pace bowlers will have a field day in the market while a couple of all-rounders will be on the radar of at least 5-6 teams. 

When and where to watch the IPL 2024 auction on TV and OTT in India?

The 2024 IPL player auction will kick off at 1 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) in Dubai. The auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV. The live streaming of the one-day event will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

