IPL auction 2024: 5 uncapped Indians who can tempt the franchises at bidding war

IPL auction 2024: The IPL auction stands a little away from now as the day that can be a historic one for many players is just one sleep away. 10 teams, 77 slots and INR 262.95 crore purse of all teams - the numbers indicate that numerous players will go under the hammer. Notably, as many are focusing on bigwigs like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head among others, several uncapped Indians will also go under the hammer. Here we talk about 7 such uncapped Indians who can tempt the franchises to go big on them at the bidding war.

1 - Shubham Dubey: Not many would be aware of this 29-year-old Indian star who would go under the hammer on Tuesday. Dubey has not played for India until now but he can get a look into at the auction. He is an aggressive lower middle-order batter, who was in some form during the SMAT. He scored 221 in seven outings for Vidarbha and had a strike rate of 187.28. Teams needing a finisher would want to keep an eye on him.

2 - Shahrukh Khan: Another finisher and probably a big name in the uncapped list of players is that of Shahrukh Khan. The 28-year-old played some crucial knocks for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.96. He is set to be in high demand.

3 - Arshin Kulkarni: An 18-year-old Arshin Kulkarni is another name that many franchises would want to keep a tap on. The young Maharashtra-born cricketer is part of India's upcoming squad for the U19 World Cup. He is a big hitter of the cricket ball and also bowls seam bowling. CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad suggested his name for trials with Chennai but he could not take part in them due to his U19 camps.

4 - Kartik Tyagi: Rising speedster Kartik Tyagi has experience of playing in the IPL. He has been in IPL since 2020, the year in which he played the U19 World Cup and has RR and SRH. His base price is INR 20 lakh, which shall tempt the teams to pick him.

5 - Raj Angad Bawa: Raj Bawa is a middle-order batter and a handy pacer. He was in India's U19 World Cup winning squad in 2022. Bawa was part of the IPL in 2022 but played only two matches for the Punjab Kings. He was Man of the Match in the U19 World Cup final and his 117.09 T20 strike rate shows he is a good anchor.

