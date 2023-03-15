IPL 2023: RCB's Will Jacks ruled out of the tournament due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Will Jacks

Will Jacks has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was secured by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction last year for INR 3.2 crore. Jacks sustained a muscle injury during the ODI series against Bangladesh while fielding. The scans arrived earlier last week and after consultation with specialists, the cricketer was forced to pull out of the IPL. This was Jacks' first IPL season and he would've hoped to push his case for the upcoming World Cup in India with a brilliant performance in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that RCB are in discussions with New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the potential replacement of Will Jacks. Bracewell was a part of the auction that took place in December last year but had gone unsold at the base price of INR 1 crore.

In yet another update, England's Reece Topley is expected to be fit in time for the start of the IPL 2023 after being on the sidelines for the entire Bangladesh tour with a niggle. Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their IPL 2023 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the home and away format returning in the IPL for the first time since 2019 season, RCB will be finally playing in front of their home crowd after a gap of almost four years. Faf du Plessis will continue to lead RCB for the second consecutive season and it remains to be seen if the team will finally lay their hands on the elusive IPL trophy this time around.

RCB Squad for IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

