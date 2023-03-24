IPL 2023: Which players are earning more than their captain?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Players with higher salary than their captain

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence on March 31 with the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Players of almost all teams have arrived as they have started training at their respective home grounds. The upcoming IPL season will be an exciting affair with the BCCI introducing a few interesting rules. Moreover, captains of few teams have also changed.

With Rishabh Pant already ruled out, Delhi Capitals have named David Warner as their skipper while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appointed Aiden Markram at the helm after he won the inaugural SA20 League for the same franchise. Meanwhile, KKR are still awaiting an official update on the fitness of their skipper Shreyas Iyer who has reportedly been ruled out of at least first half of IPL.

Meanwhile, there is excitement among the fans regarding the salary of the players featuring in the IPL season this time around. The auction that took place in December last year witnessed teams splurging huge amounts for certain players. Punjab Kings splashed INR 18.5 crore for Sam Curran and interestingly, he will be earning a lot more than his skipper Shikhar Dhawan who was bought by the franchise for INR 8.25 crore. Similarly, there are as many as 12 players in the SRH squad who will be earning more than their skipper Aiden Markram.

Another notable thing in IPL 2023 is that there are players whose salary is more than even the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The same is the case with RCB captain Faf du Plessis whose IPL salary is INR 7 crore.

Players whose IPL salary is more than their captain:

(All figures are in INR)

Chennai Super Kings:

Captain: MS Dhoni (Salary - 12 crore)

Players with higher salary: Ben Stokes (16.25 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), Deepak Chahar (14 crore)

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan (Salary - 8.25 crore)

Players with higher salary: Sam Curran (18.5 crore), Liam Livingstone (11.5 crore), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 crore), Shahrukh Khan (9 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer (Salary - 12.25 crore)

Players with higher salary: Andre Russell (16 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Captain: Faf du Plessis (Salary - 7 crore)

Players with higher salary: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Harshal Patel (10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner (Salary - 6.25 crore)

Players with higher salary: Axar Patel (12 crore), Prithvi Shaw (8 crore), Mitchell Marsh (6.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (6.25 crore)

Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson (Salary - 14 crore)

Players with higher salary: None

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma (Salary - 16 crore)

Players with higher salary: Cameron Green (17.5 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Aiden Markram (Salary - 2.6 crore)

Players with higher salary - Harry Brook (13.25 crore), Washington Sundar (8.75 crore), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 crore), Mayank Agarwal (8.25 crore), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (5.25 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 crore), Marco Jansen (4.2 crore), Kartik Tyagi (4 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore), T Natarajan (4 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul (Salary - 17 crore)

Players with higher salary - None

Gujarat Titans

Captain: Hardik Pandya (Salary 15 crore)

Players with higher salary - None

