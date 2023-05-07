IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli script unwanted records after latest innings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered heavy defeats in their respective Indian Premier League 2023 matches on Saturday, May 6. Rohit Sharma-led MI lost against rivals Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and RCB failed to defend a big total against bottom-placed Delhi Capitals. Both MI and RCB have registered only five wins from their opening ten matches in IPL 2023 and face each other in their next game on May 9 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai managed to score just 139/8 while batting first against CSK as the top order collapsed like a house of cards. Rohit Sharma, batting in the no.3 position, was dismissed on a duck as the veteran batter conceded an unwanted record. This was Rohit's 16th dismissal on a duck in IPL history, the most by any player. He was dismissed on a duck against Punjab Kings in Mumbai's previous game also as the Indian skipper's struggles continue this season.

Rohit joined Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, and Mandeep Singh's tally of 15 ducks when he was dismissed on a duck against Punjab Kings on May 3 and now surpassed the trio to concede an unwanted record to his name. In addition to this, this was Rohit's 11th dismissal on a duck as a captain, the most by any captain in IPL. He surpassed former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir's tally of 10 ducks in this record

Virat Kohli reaches 7000-run milestone but concedes unwanted record

In the evening game on Saturday, RCB legend Virat Kohli reached a big milestone during his 55 off 46 knock against Delhi Capitals. Kohli became the first player to reach the 7000-run mark in IPL history as he continues to dominate the top spot with six fifties from ten innings this season. Kohli also became the only second player after David Warner to register 50-plus fifties in the tournament's history to add another big record to his name.

But Kohli's latest knock was not enough for RCB to win a crucial game on Saturday. Kohli managed to top score with 55 but he faced 46 deliveries with the help of just five fours. Kohli's strike rate of 119.6, the lowest by any RCB batter on Saturday, brought the player an unwanted record.

With his most recent fifty, Kohli became the only fourth player to record five or more fifties at a strike rate below 120. Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner has recorded seven fifties followed by Shikhar Dhawan's six and Gautam Gambhir's five fitties at a strike rate of below 120 in IPL history so far.

