IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav reveals how phone call chat with RCB head coach brought him back in IPL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore made a surprise call when they included former RCB star Kedar Jadhav in their squad ahead of their 9th match in IPL 2023. The Challengers suffered a blow as David Willey got ruled due to a fractured toe and adductor strain. But they roped in Jadhav for him. Meanwhile, the star cricketer has revealed a phone call incident that made him make a comeback in the Indian cash-rich tournament.

In a video released by RCB, Jadhav is seen sharing his comeback story. Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week," Jadhav said.

He also stated that Bangar inquired whether Jadhav is in good shape to play in the tournament. "Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he’ll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB," Jadhav added.

The 38-year-old Jadhav has played for five teams in IPL. His last stint came in for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, where he played 6 matches and scored only 55 runs. Jadhav went unsold in IPL 2022. He made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2010. He played for the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 and returned to DD to play for them from 2103-2015. Jadhav then made a move to RCB and played in the 2016-2017 seasons for them, before going into the CSK setup for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

