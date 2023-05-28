IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Celebrities to embrace the event; Know performers, time, venue & streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 will draw close on 28th May 2023 after the finale of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans go up against each other in the high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams have been the dominant side this season and were the table toppers.

Interestingly, the opening game of the season was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and the world witnessed an entertaining opening ceremony. The likes of Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia set the stage on fire, and now other celebrities are expected to take the baton from these personalities and keep the entertainment fever on the night of the closure high.

Which celebrities will perform?

The occasion will be marked by several celebrities. Indian rapper Divine, music producer Nucleya, Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi and British singer Ash King will be in attendance. Whereas Ranveer Singh and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman are set to take part as well.

What is the time of the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will begin at 6 PM. The match is set to be played at 7:30 PM

Venue of the closing ceremony?

The venue will be the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Where to watch the ceremony on TV and online?

The live streaming of the closing ceremony will be available on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, one can catch the event online on JioCinema

Team squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Latest Cricket News