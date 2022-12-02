Follow us on Image Source : IPL TWITTER IPL 2023 Auctions: All you need to know about player breakdowns, base prices and purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auctions are all set to for the final push as the big-name players and the franchises get ready to make the move. With big-name players in the hat for the IPL 2023, some notable absentees include record wicket-taker in IPL history, Dwayne Bravo and Steve Smith. The likes of Cameroon Green and Sam Curran, who are also in the running should be expected to go big.

What are the categories of the players?

The players are categorized into bands – 2 Crore Rs band, 1.5 Crore Rs band 1 Crore Rs band and Rs 50 lakh band.

What is the purse remaining for the teams?

Following is the purse remaining for the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 42.25 cr.

Punjab Kings: INR 32.20cr.

Lucknow Supergiants: INR 23.35cr.

Mumbai Indians: INR 20.55cr.

Chennai Super Kings: INR 20.45cr.

Delhi Capitals: INR 19.45cr

Gujarat Titans: INR 19.25cr.

Rajasthan Royals: INR 13.20cr.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 8.75cr.

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 7.05cr.

Who are the big names in the mini-auction for the 2023 season?

The likes of Sam Curran and Cameroon Green will be the biggest names in the mini-auction and will be expected to go big in the bids.

Who are the notable absentees for the IPL 2023 mini-auction?

The list of notable absentees includes IPL all-time highest Wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo while Steve Smith has also missed out.

Are there any Indians in the IPL 2023 mini-auctions?

The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey were realised by the teams last month and are now in the Rs 1 crore band, while the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Jaydev Unadkat are in the 50 lakh Rs band.

Complete player breakdown

2 crore band: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder

1.5 crore band: Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford

1 crore band: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese

