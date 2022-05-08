IPL 2022: Tom Moody makes a big statement on Umran Malik

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Umran Malik broke his own record by bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2022 at 157 kmph

Umran Malik has stunned the entire world with his pace in the ongoing season of the IPL and is one of the leading wicket-takers.

Tom Moody, in conversation ESPNcricinfo, talked about how they plan to manage Malik going forward, the challenges he'll face, and the kind of bowler he expects him to be.

"Look, it's not just me. He's thrilling the cricketing world with his appetite for pace and natural flair. There's nothing better than seeing someone turn up and bowl 150 clicks, unless you're at the other end," said Moody.

Talking about the challenges he'll face in his career, Moody said, "He, like any fast bowler, will have his challenges, with injuries or whatever else, but the knowledge around managing fast bowlers and managing their aggression as they develop in their early years is a lot better now, so it's a case of making sure he's getting the right guidance, the right mentoring, and that he's surrounded by key people who don't overcomplicate the process."

Moody added that he doesn't expect Umran to be a line-length bowler ever in his career.

"I don't think he'll ever be a line-and-length bowler. He's born in a Ferrari and he's going to drive the Ferrari. Given he's a part of the Sunrisers family, that's something I and the likes of Dale Steyn will make sure we communicate constantly throughout the year with the key people with him, at the state level, and also at the high-performance level, to make sure that we're all on the same page, looking after a rare diamond."

Earlier, Umran Malik broke his own record by bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler clocked 157 KMPH during SRH's match against DC.