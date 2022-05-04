IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Player battles to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli loses his wicket in the first match of RCB vs CSK

Two of the all-time favourite teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers are going to face each other in Wednesday's match. They have not been able to give their fans satisfactory results in IPL, so far. Where RCB, even though started with a promising game, they lost their momentum quickly. On the other hand, CSK has failed to deliver from the beginning.

The leading run-scorer of IPL Virat Kohli has failed to impress with his performance this season. With a batting average of 20.67 in 10 matches. The former RCB captain made a half-century in the last match but the strike rate was below par.

Ravindra Jadeja who handed over the captaincy to MS Dhoni has also struggled with bat this IPL. He was not able to provide momentum for his team because of his lacking good form. The all-rounder has an average of 26 runs from nine matches and has taken only five wickets.

Kohli has so far scored 133 runs against Jadeja at a strike rate of 108.13. Jadeja has dismissed Kohli three times in the process. To know who has an edge over the other in today's match will be interesting.

Ambati Rayadu vs Harshal Patel

Ambati Rayadu has a decent average of 35.14 runs in nine matches. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 4,162 runs from 173 matches.

On the other hand, Harshal Patel has taken 88 wickets in 72 matches and has been on fire this season by taking 10 wickets in nine matches with an economy of 7.68.

In IPL, Rayadu has been dismissed by Patel five times. In today's match, the fast-bowler would certainly want to hold his domination over Rayadu.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Josh Hazlewood

Former CSK bowler Josh Hazlewood has proved to be an asset for his team by taking 10 wickets from six matches with the best haul of 4/25.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad after struggling to make runs in initial matches has bounced back and scored 99 in CSK's last match.

CSK will hope for another masterful inning by the right-handed batsman against RCB. And Bangalore will want Josh to dismantle Chennai's top order.

In the last match when these teams faced each other, Chennai beat Bangalore by 23 runs.