Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022, Match No. 60

Friday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for PBKS vs RCB -

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow , Shikhar Dhawan,

Mayank Agarwal (C)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022?

Friday, 13th May

At what time does PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam