Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match DetailsPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2022, Match No. 60
Friday, 7:30 PM
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Dream 11 for PBKS vs RCB -
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow , Shikhar Dhawan,
Mayank Agarwal (C)
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Rahul Chahar
Probable Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022?
Friday, 13th May
At what time does PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the PBKS vs RCB the 60th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Full Squads
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam