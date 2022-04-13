IPL 2022 PBKS playing XI vs MI: Bhanuka Rajapaksa to warm bench as Punjab Kings likely to go in unchanged

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings have won two out of the four matches they have played in IPL 2022 thus far.

Punjab Kings is set to take on a rather off-colour five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. It has been the same old story for Punjab. They just cannot seem to win when the match gets close.

They will take the field today after Rahul Tewatia literally stole the match away from them a few days back. Although, no team can do much when Tewatia decides to pull off a Tewatia, it will still hurt them.

Let's take a look at Punjab's playing 11 for their game against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

The opening combination is unlikely to change. Mayank Agarwal hasn't really got going in the first four matches of the tournament, but you can expect a quality player like him to be back amongst the runs.

Shikar Dhawan has had moments of brilliance, but the team management would like for him to convert his starts.

Jonny Bairstow didn't look his best against the Gujrat Titans but the team management is likely to give him an extended run. Liam Livingstone has been a revelation for the Kings this season. He has hit 162 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 190.59.

Jitesh Sharma has shown that he can strike the bowl a long way and provide the much-needed impetus at the back-end of the innings. He is likely to retain his place.

Shahrukh Khan hasn't lived up to the expectations and has made just 45 runs in four matches thus far. Although he is likely to retain his place in the 11, he will soon have to make an impact. He along with Odean Smith is will form the lower-middle order.

The bowling for Punjab looks good and one wouldn't expect any changes barring any injury concerns.