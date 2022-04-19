IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing 11 vs RCB; KL to field an unchanged eleven

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG are expected to field the same 11 vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, April 19. LSG come into this match on the back of a clinical victory against Mumbai Indians, where Rahul put on an exhibition with a scintillating hundred.

Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians were restricted to a mere 181. Avesh Khan was the pick among the bowlers, with three wickets against his name.

Since LSG won their last match quite comfortably, and there weren't any glaring loopholes on display, you can expect Rahul to field the same 11 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Manish Pandey's form might be a cause of concern. Pandey has just accumulated 60 runs in four matches till now. Although, we did see him get a move along against MI, where he scored 38 off 29 deliveries. But the LSG dug-out would expect a lot more from the experienced right-hander.

Chameera went for 48 runs in his quota of 4 overs in the last match. But since he is a proven performer and lethal with the new ball, we can expect LSG to give him a long rope.

Otherwise, both the bowling and batting look good, and barring any injuries, don't expect any changes to Lucknow's playing eleven.