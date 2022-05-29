Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT in action against RR in Qualifier 1

IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 29th May

At what time does GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 start?

8:00 PM IST

Where is the GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Full Squads

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal