IPL 2022: DC vs RR - Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent of his match fee, DC Assistant Coach banned for one match

Rishabh Pant, the skipper and Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach of Delhi Capitals have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during Delhi's match against Rajasthan, in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, yesterday.

Amre will also face a one-match ban for the offence.



Pant and Amre have admitted to the Level 2 offence under Articles 2.7 and 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and have accepted the sanction.

Delhi Capital's Shardul Thakur to has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction of Level 2 offence under Article 2.8.