IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: From Guinness world record to Ranveer, Rahman's fireworks, here's all that happened

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony was one of the best ever

It all started with Ravi Shastri inviting Ganguly and Jay Shah on stage who launched the world's largest jersey numbered 15 which represents the 15th edition of the tournament and made a new Guinness world record. It also has symbols of the 10 teams that participated in the contest.

After that, Ranveer Singh came and it was all him for a while as he danced his heart out to some of the most iconic and famous songs such as Malhari and Tattad Tattad. The performance lasted for almost 20 minutes as Ranveer ran across the ground, waving flags and dancing like there was no tomorrow.

If that wasn't enough, AR Rahman took the stage after Ranveer's fireworks and gave everyone watching at the stadium and home, goosebumps. From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho, he sang and everyone watching felt every bit of it.

After all, he's a legend for a reason. In the end, Ranveer was back with AR Rahman on stage as both of them posed together to end what can only be described as one of the greatest closing ceremonies in IPL's history.