IPL 2022: CSK unfollows Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram? Reports of rift raises eyebrows

From criticism of his captaincy and poor performance with the bat to stepping down as the skipper, Ravindra Jadeja has been in news for the wrong reasons this season.

The star all-rounder who has been playing for his franchise CSK for many years and was retained for Rs 16 crore this year has been unfollowed by the team's Instagram handle according to reports.

The news of the possible ongoing rift which came after Jadeja's possible absence from the remaining season has spread among fans like wildfire. Twitter got flooded with reactions.

Among four matches won by CSK, only two were under the captaincy of Jadeja.

The all-rounder has scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 and scalped just five wickets from 10 matches this season.

With eight points from 11 games, Chennai's chance to make it to the final depends on the team winning all the remaining matches along with the results of the other competitors. If RCB loses both their remaining matches and DC, SRH and PBKS lose at least one match each that too with big margins, then CSK stands a chance of getting in the top-four. It also means that if RCB win their next match, Chennai will be eliminated from the race.

Chennai has the remaining matches against Mumbai Indians on 12th May, against Gujarat Titans on 15th May, and Rajasthan Royals on 20th May.