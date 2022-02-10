IPL 2022 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Schedule, Venue, Live Telecast, all you need to know ahead of IPL auctionThe mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is just around the corner and all the 10 franchises are gearing up to handpick players from a group of 590 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas). Out of these 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. With the addition of two new teams to the cash-rich league, the fans will get to see more bidding wars.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the IPL 2022 auction:
When will the IPL 2022 auction take place?
Day 1 - February 12
Day 2 - February 13
Where will the IPL 2022 auction take place?
Bengaluru
When will the IPL 2022 auction start?
12 PM
Where can you watch the IPL 2022 auction live on TV?
Star Sports Network
Where can you watch the IPL 2022 auction live online?
Disney plus Hotstar
How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?
590 Total
370 Indian
220 overseas
How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?
228 capped
355 uncapped
7 Associate nation players
What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?
25
What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?
18
What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?
8
RTM Cards
This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.
Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores
Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores
Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores
Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores
Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores
Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores