Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL File Photo

IPL 2022 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Schedule, Venue, Live Telecast, all you need to know ahead of IPL auction

The mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 ( IPL 2022) is just around the corner and all the 10 franchises are gearing up to handpick players from a group of 590 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas). Out of these 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. With the addition of two new teams to the cash-rich league, the fans will get to see more bidding wars.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the IPL 2022 auction:

When will the IPL 2022 auction take place?

Day 1 - February 12

Day 2 - February 13

Where will the IPL 2022 auction take place?

Bengaluru

When will the IPL 2022 auction start?

12 PM

Where can you watch the IPL 2022 auction live on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch the IPL 2022 auction live online?

Disney plus Hotstar

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?

590 Total

370 Indian

220 overseas

How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?

228 capped

355 uncapped

7 Associate nation players

What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?

25

What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?

18

What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?

8

RTM Cards

This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.

Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores

Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores