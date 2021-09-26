Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS - Bowlers had everything under control, says Punjab's Aiden Markram

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Aiden Markram said that his side displayed a brilliant bowling effort to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) league game on Saturday. The PBKS defeated Kane Williamson's SRH by five runs in a low-scoring encounter.

Markram lauded the bowlers, saying that they looked like they had "everything under control."

"I must be honest, it looked like guys had everything in control. There was a clear plan out there on that wicket, until the very last ball we stuck to that plan and it was very good to see. The pressure can make you sort of change plans, and then in hindsight you always should we have changed? It is good to see guys stuck to their plans and it was a very good feeling to get over the line," said Markram in the post-match press conference.

The South African batsman, who came in as a replacement for England's Dawid Malan in the Punjab Kings ahead of the second leg of the season in the United Arab Emirates, admitted that the wicket was tough to bat on.

"I found it tough, sort of anything with pace off, was holding on the wicket and even pace on balls, it was not coming on so it was quite tough. Naturally, they have high-quality spinner in Rashid Khan and he was always going to be handful on a surface like that. It was tough in general, very difficult to find a boundary, the outfield was thick. Tough day for batting but it is about learning and hopefully, we can improve as a batting unit," said Markram.

Batting first, Punjab Kings put 125/7 on the board. In the chase, Mohammed Shami struck early with two important wickets of David Warner and Kane Williamson to put the SRH on backfoot. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked three wickets while the other bowlers remained economical as Punjab restricted Hyderabad to 120/7 in 20 overs.

"The entire bowling unit was incredible. Mohammed Shami started with wickets, and it is always crucial when defending low scores. Spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi were incredible, it is important for us going forward and we can take confidence from this as a team," Markram said.