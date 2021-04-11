IPL 2021 | 'Fitter' Andre Russell ready to put his body on the line this season

Image Source : TWITTER/KKR Andre Russell

A 'fitter' Andre Russell is hoping to put up an impressive show for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this year. The star all-rounder's previous IPL season was a rather dull one where he managed to score just 117 runs in 10 games on the UAE wickets.

"I'm in better shape compared to last year, so I'm hoping for a better performance than last year. I can put my body on the line because I'm a lot fitter.

"Morgan is relaxed and he gives us all the freedom, only intervenes if it's not working. If we have the upper hand against any team, we must go for the kill," said Russell ahead of the tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We fell short by a few runs last year, and just lost the big moments and fell short marginally. We must minimize our errors and do well. The good thing is that we are back in India. The UAE was lovely, but when you talk IPL, you talk India. I am used to these conditions, and I'm looking forward to playing here," he added.

The brawny all-rounder was in sublime touch in IPL 2019 where he ended up scoring 510 runs including four half-centuries. He was at his best the last time he faced SRH in the tournament. Russell's 19-ball 49 against SRH at the iconic Eden Gardens was a testament to his brute power and batting ability.