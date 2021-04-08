IPL 2021: 'New skipper Rishabh, this is your team': Ricky Ponting delivers rousing speech for DC squad

Image Source : TWITTER/DELHICAPITALS Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting delivered a rousing speech to the squad ahead of the side's first match against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting gave a rousing speech to the squad ahead of the franchise's opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings on April 10. Ponting joined the DC squad earlier this week after completing the mandatory quarantine period upon landing in India.

In the speech, Ponting stressed on four values: attitude, effort, commitment, and care, adding that he wants the players to stick together for the entire tournament.

Ponting also pointed out to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant that it was his team, adding that it is time to forget their performance in the previous season and start afresh. The franchise finished runners-up in 2020, losing the final against Mumbai Indians.

Pant was named the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2021 edition in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Watch:

"This is a different Delhi than it was years ago, right? And the reason that it is, what all you guys have brought to the franchise. Not about me, not about coaches, it's about you, right? This is your team now. New skipper Rishabh, it's your team," Ponting says in the video.

"My coaching has a pretty simple basis. You turn up with the right attitude, you put in the effort, you bring in the commitment, and you care, then you're sweet with me. Alright? They're gonna be team values of ours, over the next couple of months."

Delhi Capitals have currently set up their base in Mumbai, where they take part in the first four matches of the season.