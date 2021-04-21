IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 16 matches between both sides so far, SRH boast of a comfortable 11-5 lead over Punjab Kings in terms of the number of wins.

Both, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad would be aiming to return to the track in their IPL 2021 campaign after an underwhelming start to the tournament. While KL Rahul's PBKS failed to capitalise on a thrilling win in their opening game against RR (losing the next two), SRH are yet to open their account.

David Warner's side lost all of its three opening matches and sit at the bottom of the table.

The inconsistency -- especially in the middle and lower-middle order continues to haunt SRH this season, as the side has failed to close games; run chases in particular. PBKS, meanwhile, have endured poor bowling outings and will aim to work upon the same when they face SRH.

As the two sides meet in Mumbai, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: In 16 matches between both sides so far, SRH boast of a comfortable 11-5 lead over Punjab Kings in terms of the number of wins. In the previous edition, however, both the teams won a game each in their face-offs.

SRH had outclassed Punjab in the first leg of the group stage by 79 runs, but KL Rahul's side held its nerves in a low-scoring tie in the return leg to beat Sunrisers by 12 runs.

Most runs in PBKS vs SRH (Among current squad)

David Warner (SRH) - 661 KL Rahul (PBKS) - 282 Manish Pandey (SRH) - 182 Wriddhiman Saha (SRH, PBKS) - 170 Chris Gayle (PBKS) - 167

Most wickets in PBKS vs SRH (Among current squad)