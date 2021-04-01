No IPL title is not measure to judge Kohli's India captaincy, suggests ex India spinner

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Virat Kohli.

A convincing series win over England in all formats of the game has reinstated Virat Kohli's status as the captain of India while the suggestions of Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane taking over duties of leading the team in at least one format has died down.

And former Indian spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh backed Virat Kohli further that he is the right guy to lead the team in all format as he has been leading the side by example.

“Spilt captaincy is needed when your captain is not performing but he (Kohli) is the only player to average more than 50 in all formats. If he isn’t performing in one format you can take the leadership pressure off him and give it to someone else," the 41-year-old spinner told news agency PTI.

While Rohit Sharma has been a hit as the captain in the Indian Premier League with five titles to his name as a captain since 2013, Kohli has been enduring a barren run in the cash-rich league as far as glory is concerned.

However, Sarandeep, who played three Tests and five ODIs for India, opined that not winning IPL is hardly a measurement to decided if Virat is fit enough to be the captain of Team India.

"Just because he has not won an IPL you can’t remove him from India captaincy. He is also the fittest player and captain. Rohit is there to lead the side in his absence but there is no reason to replace Virat,” Sarandeep added.