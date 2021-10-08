IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Playoff Qualification Scenario: Rohit Sharma & Co aim mission impossible against Sunrisers

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians stare at an early exit from IPL 2021 unless they pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Friday evening when they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach the Play-off stages of the cash-rich league.
Points Table
|Position
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|Qualified
|Last 3 Matches
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|10
|3
|20
|+0.526
|Q
|W W L
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|9
|5
|18
|+0.455
|Q
|L L L
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|8
|5
|16
|-0.159
|Q
|W W W
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|7
|7
|12
|+0.587
|-
|W W L
|5
|Punjab Kings
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.001
|-
|W L W
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.048
|-
|W L W
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|5
|9
|10
|-0.093
|-
|L L W
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|3
|10
|6
|-0.422
|-
|L L W
IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Mumbai Indians
The defending champions are currently sixth in the table and require a win to match the fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points in 14 games). However, KKR's last-night one-sided win of 86 runs over direct rivals Rajasthan Royals has made the path for MI leading to play-offs stiffer. MI, who currently have a run rate of -0.048, requires a landslide win on the evening to pip KKR.
In order to make it to the play-offs, MI must beat SRH by a comprehensive margin of 171 runs. If SRH bats first, then MI qualification is near impossible.
IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH are long out of the qualification race with just three wins (6 points) in 13 games and will play for pride against MI.