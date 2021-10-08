IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Playoff Qualification Scenario: Rohit Sharma & Co aim mission impossible against Sunrisers

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians require a win by massive margin against Sunrisers to pip Kolkata Knight Riders in the top-four race.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians stare at an early exit from IPL 2021 unless they pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Friday evening when they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach the Play-off stages of the cash-rich league.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Delhi Capitals 13 10 3 20 +0.526 Q W W L 2 Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 +0.455 Q L L L 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 8 5 16 -0.159 Q W W W 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 12 +0.587 - W W L 5 Punjab Kings 14 6 8 12 -0.001 - W L W 6 Mumbai Indians 13 6 7 12 -0.048 - W L W 7 Rajasthan Royals 14 5 9 10 -0.093 - L L W 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 3 10 6 -0.422 - L L W

IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Mumbai Indians

The defending champions are currently sixth in the table and require a win to match the fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points in 14 games). However, KKR's last-night one-sided win of 86 runs over direct rivals Rajasthan Royals has made the path for MI leading to play-offs stiffer. MI, who currently have a run rate of -0.048, requires a landslide win on the evening to pip KKR.

In order to make it to the play-offs, MI must beat SRH by a comprehensive margin of 171 runs. If SRH bats first, then MI qualification is near impossible.

IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH are long out of the qualification race with just three wins (6 points) in 13 games and will play for pride against MI.