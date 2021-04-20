IPL 2021 | MI opt to bat in Chennai against Delhi Capitals, Jayant Yadav in for Adam Milne

Defending champions Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in match 13 of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. Both teams made a few changes to their lineup for the game.
Mumbai made only one change for the evening - Jayant Yadav in for Adam Milne. Given the presence of two left-handed batting options in the top lineup - Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant - they brought in Jayant - a ploy they used in the final last year. In his IPL career, Jayant has picked six wickets, all left-handers. Delhi have added a third to the lineup by including Shimron Hetmyer. However, Rohit explained that the conditions forced the change.
"We've made one change purely because of the conditions - Adam Milne misses out and we've got Jayant Yadav. This pitch looks a lot more drier compared to the last few games. It's important we focus on little things," said Rohit after winning the toss.
Delhi also made a tactical change bringing in Amit Mishra in place of left-arm pacer Lukam Merimala. Mishra has dismissed Rohit six times and Ishan Kishan twice while having a decent record against Quinton de Kock.
"We spoke we shouldn't think much of the toss. We wanted to bat first, obviously. Two changes: Hetmyer and Amit Mishra come in. Meriwala and Woakes are out," siad Pant.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult