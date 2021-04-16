IPL 2021 | Mayank Agarwal's dismissal was 'dream ball' for any bowler: Deepak Chahar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Deepak Chahar

Following Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Friday, Deepak Chahar said that his delivery to Mayank Agarwal was a 'dream ball' for any bowler. Chahar registered 4/13 in his four overs as the Chennai bowling unit restricted PBKS to 106/8 in 20 overs, a poor score on Wankhede pitch.

"I think Mayank's wicket I enjoyed the most - a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit top of off stump. You want to pitch it close to middle and then move to hit top of off," said Chahar after picking Player of the Match.

The pacer also showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja who was brilliant on the field. He first ran KL Rahul out with a brilliant throw and followed it with a diving catch to dismiss West Indies dasher Chris Gayle.

"First over, when the catch went to Ruturaj, it was a quick one, only Jaddu could've taken that so I was like he should've been there. He's one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field," he said.

Chasing a modest 106-run total, CSK reached the target in 15.4 overs while losing just four wickets, three of which came towards the end of the innings. Chahar, who registered his best bowling figures in the IPL, also thanked MS Dhoni for showing faith in him and hoped to deliver in upcoming games for the Chennai-based outfit.

"I am always the one who starts the tone for the match. If I take a wicket or bowl a maiden over then obviously we can take the momentum. It's a big responsibility I've been having since the last four years and Mahi bhai has shown faith in me. Hopefully I can deliver in some more matches. As a bowler my plan is to bowl dots if I don't take wickets. The bowlers from the other end will also be able to take wickets," concluded Chahar