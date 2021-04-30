Live IPL 2021 Match PBKS vs RCB: Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online

Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match PBKS vs RCB: Find full details on when and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL 2021 Match PBKS vs RCB: When and where to Watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Online on Hotstar

The 26th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Two teams with contrasting journeys this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings lock horns on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Bangalore unit has been on song this year. The Virat Kohli-led side has won five of the six matches they have played with their only loss coming against Chennai Super Kings. In pursuit of maiden IPL title, the Bangalore outfit will try to pocket another two points to consolidate their position in the upper half.

With Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers in the ranks, RCB will put the Punjab Kings' bowling unit to the test. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways, having lost four of their six games so far. Captain KL Rahul happens to be PBKS'most successful batsman this season but his allies -- Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle -- have been mediocre. West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran has not looked like his old self, making fans question the absence of Dawid Malan from the set-up. On the bowling front, Punjab have veteran Mohammed Shami in their weaponry, along with youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul's men will be hoping to turn it around and enter the second phase of the tournament on a high.

At what time does Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match begin?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match will take place on April 30 (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 26th match?

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.