IPL 2021: KL Rahul wicket was special for me, says RR debutant Sakariya

Image Source : RAJASTHANROYALS.COM Rajasthan Royals' pacer Chetan Sakariya made his IPL 2021 debut against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

It was a great start to Chetan Sakariya's IPL career as he picked three wickets for 31 runs on his debut for Rajasthan Royals. It ultimately didn't turn out to be a dream debut for the pacer as Punjab Kings prevailed in the game with the slimmest of margin in a closely fought game.

A debut still remains special for any player and was no different for Sakariya, who recalled the moment when he first got to know about him being in the playing XI.

"I got to know in the team meeting before the match that I will play in the next match. Since then I was trying to mentally prepare myself for the opportunity," Sakariya was quoted as saying by ANI. "When I was bowling the first ball, I felt the pressure but after that, I felt it is normal cricket.

He particularly was pleased with the big wicket of KL Rahul, whom he got caught out at 91 on deep mid-wicket by Rahul Tewatia, who made an excellent effort to take the catch on the boundary rope.

"The wicket of KL Rahul was special for me as we saved a lot of runs by sending him back to the pavilion," said the 22-year-old Saurashtra Ranji cricketer.

Sakariya also reserved special praises for team director Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson for backing him up to do his best for the match.

"Sanga sir told me bowl according to your understanding and back yourself. If it lands on the right area the whole credit will go to you and if didn't work we will help you. The same thing Sanju bhai did, he gave me full freedom and said I will give you the field of your choice," the pacer said in a video posted by Royals' on their website.