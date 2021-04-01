IPL 2021 | Fit-again Ravindra Jadeja completes quarantine, joins Chennai Super Kings' camp

Image Source : TWITTER/CSK Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina

Ravindra Jadeja has finished his quarantine period to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions on Thursday posted a picture where the all-rounder was posing with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey.

Jadeja was ruled out of the Indian squad for the Test series against England due to the broken thumb that he sustained during India's third Test against Australia in January.

The 32-year-old all-rounder had already begun his training before joining the CSK camp. Earlier in March, he had shared a short clip where he was seen working on his batting and bowling.

IPL 2021 is set to begin from April 9, and MS Dhoni-led CSK will play their first game an evening later against Delhi Capitals. CSK also shared a picture of MS Dhoni and Raina practicing together ahead of IPL 2021 to which Raina wrote: “Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart @msdhoni.”

The Chennai outfit has already suffered a major blow in form of Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of this year's IPL in order to spend time with his family.

The Aussie quick said that he needs to be mentally and physically prepare for a gruelling international season and staying away from IPL this season will help him do that. Last season, Hazlewood played on three occasions for CSK.

"It has been 10 months, living at different times in the bio bubble. In such a situation, I want to take a break from cricket for a short time and, spend some time with family at home. I want to stay in Australia for the next 2 months at home," he told Cricket Australia