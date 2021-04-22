Image Source : INDIA TV/IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Expert's corner: Samson needs to learn from Kohli and Dhoni for consistency, says Anjum Chopra.

Rajasthan Royals' new captain Sanju Samson again gave himself a dream start at the IPL 2021 with a century for losing cause against Punjab Kings in the opening week of the tournament. Since then, however, the new skipper has failed to impress; drawing parallels to his last year's performances in the cash-rich league.

Since scoring 119 against PBKS, only seven more runs came off the Kerala batsman's bat while Royals are reeling in the bottom half of the table with just one win. His team will be next facing Virat Kohli's unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore and India TV's expert and former India women's cricketer Anjum Chopra feels Sanju needs to learn from the likes of RCB captain on how to have a mindset to achieve consistency at the top level.

"Sanju's only problem over the years has been consistency. He lacks nothing in his game and the only thing he needs to work on is his mindset to have that consistency," Anjum said on India TV show Cricket Dhamaka on Thursday.

"There is a reason why names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma have been successful in international cricket despite so much analysis done around their performances. Facilities provided to all the international cricketers are the same but once a player step on the field, he is responsible for his own runs."