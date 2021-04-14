Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a bright start to the tournament after defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season. They will aim to keep the form intact when RCB meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who faced a 10-run defeat to KKR last week.

Harshal Patel was the star of the night for the RCB in their previous encounter, and Virat Kohli will hope for a similar outing from the Indian medium-pacer against SRH. Hyderabad, meanwhile, pin their hopes on Rashid Khan, who is the highest wicket-taking spinner for the franchise against RCB.

As the two sides meet for a mouth-watering clash, let's take a look at Dream11 SRH vs RCB Dream11 Predictions and SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, SRH vs RCB playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers (c), Jonny Bairstow

AB de Villiers may have returned to competitive cricket for the first time since his last IPL match back in November, but he showed no signs of rustiness as he steered RCB to win over MI in their opening game. de Villiers will, once again, be a key player for RCB against a quality SRH attack that can soak the runs in the middle-overs.

Bairstow, too, was brilliant for SRH in the previous game and continued from where he left in the white-ball leg against India in March.

Batsmen: David Warner (v/c), Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad

David Warner is the highest run-scorer in matches between SRH and RCB, and it is critical for SRH to have their captain among runs. Manish Pandey also kept the scoreboard ticking for the side in its previous game.

Devdutt Padikkal is expected to return for RCB and his presence will be key for the side, as the franchise played with two new openers (Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar) in the previous game. Abdul Samad, meanwhile, could be lethal as a finisher for SRH.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell showed signs of a good return to form against MI, and RCB could do with some fireworks from his bat against the side which boasts of the likes of Bairstow and Warner up front. The Australian all-rounder didn't bowl in the previous game, but Kohli may turn to him after Dan Christian proved expensive in the first game.

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan proved why he is considered among the best in the business, as his spell (2/24 in four overs) was the most economical among all bowlers in the game against KKR.

Natarajan, meanwhile, could prove lethal in death overs for SRH. Sandeep Sharma was brilliant up front for SRH the last time they took on the RCB in the eliminator, and posed problems for their captain Virat Kohli. It is likely Warner will turn to him to dismiss the Indian captain again.

From RCB, Harshal Patel comes to our Dream11 side due to his brilliant performance in the last game.