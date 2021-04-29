IPL 2021: DC opt to bowl first vs KKR; Lalit Yadav comes in for injured Amit Mishra

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photos of Delhi Capitals's captain Rishabh Pant and his KKR counterpart Eoin Morgan.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After winning the toss, the young DC skipper said they included young Delhi spinner Lalit Yadav instead of injured Amit Mishra.

"We will bowl first. There might be dew, but the wicket still looks dry. So we want to make use of it with the ball. You can only take the positives from such a loss. One change. Mishy had some shoulder injury, so Lalit comes in," said Pant.

KKR captain, on the other hand, made no changes in the team after beating Punjab Kings a couple of days ago.

"I have struggled for form as well. Was nice to get some runs. Hopefully, I can continue through the tournament. No changes for us. Another opportunity for us to bring our best," Morgan said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.