IPL 2021: 'He should also be part of IPL': Pujara bats for India teammate's inclusion in tournament

Cheteshwar Pujara is making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after seven years, as he is set to appear for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 edition of the tournament. Pujara last played for the Punjab kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the 2014 IPL, where he represented the side in six matches.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said that he was pleased that his contribution for the Indian team was noticed in the IPL auction.

"Absolutely. I'm really pleased that what I've done for the Indian team is noticed and I got results for that," said Pujara.

The Indian batsman, who plays for the side in the longest format of the game, played a key role in the Test series victory against Australia Down Under, and against England at home.

"I was told when I was picked, all the franchises clapped in the auction room. I feel that when you are doing something for the Indian team, people love it, they know the value I bring in. Not just the franchises, almost all my India team-mates were really happy for me. Last few years I'm the only one who has been missing out on playing in the IPL from the Indian team," Pujara further said.

However, Pujara feels that Hanuma Vihari, the batsman's teammate in the longest format, should have also been a part of the marquee tournament.

"The only guy missing out at this stage is Hanuma Vihari. I feel for him. He was previously part of the IPL. I feel that he should also be part of the IPL," said Pujara.

Vihari last appeared in the 2019 edition of the IPL when he represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batsman has played in only three IPL editions so far.

Pujara's franchise Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for an improved performance in the 2021 edition of the tournament, after the side endured its worst-ever finish (7th place) in the 2020 season.