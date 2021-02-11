IPL 2021: BCCI releases list of 292 players; Harbhajan, Kedar only two Indians with base price of INR 2 crore

Image Source : IPL IPL trophy

The BCCI on Thursday released a list of 292 players who will go under the hammer at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18.

As many as 1114 players had registered for the mini-auction but the final list was trimmed down to only 292 names. The final list was prepared after the eight franchises submitted shortlist of players.

Among the Indian names, only two players -- Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- have a base price of INR 2 crore. Other eight players who have set themselves a base price on INR 2 crore are -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. 12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore. 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will go under the hammer in the auction in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have highest the number of 13 slots available while Sunrisers have only three vacancies. Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53. 1 crore) while Sunrisers can spend a little less than 11 crore (10.75 crore).

CSK will have an interesting auction with a 22.7 crore purse and seven slots to fill. Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the pruned list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh. There are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)