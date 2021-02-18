IPL 2021 Auction: RCB get hold of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson to boost title chances; See full squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

In pursuit of maiden title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got hold of Australia's Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson for INR 14.25 cr and INR 15 cr respectively in the IPL 2021 Auction on Wednesday in Chennai. The Bangalore outfit also got hold of Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen for INR 20 lakh.

Azharuddeen, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman had scored an unbeaten ton against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. The Virat Kohli-led side also snapped up Sachin Baby (INR 20 lakh) and Rajat Patidar (INR 20 lakh).

Meanwhile, Maxwell once again managed to attract a winning INR 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the auction, the all-rounder had said that he would also like to work with RCB captain Virat Kohli, with whom he said he gets along well. He also was eager to work with his 'idol' AB de Villiers at the Bangalore outfit.

"That'll be awesome. AB (is) one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about (things). I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

In the end, the Bangalore side also snapped up all-rounder Daniel Christian. The Australian's bidding started at a base price of Rs 75 lakh and was eventually taken by RCB after battling with Kolkata Knight Riders. A T20 specialist, Christian has plied his trade for many franchises across the globe. RCB also bought Suyash Prabhudessai and KS Bharat at INR 20 lakh each.

Ahead of the fourteenth IPL season, RCB had released many big names including Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn. After the retention and trading, RCB were left with a purse of INR 35.7 crore and a maximum of 11 slots to fill including three overseas picks.

Retained Players:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Traded Players:

Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel

Bought in the IPL 2021 Auction:

Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai.