Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Suryakumar Yadav; MI batsman responds with long stare at RCB captain

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB captain Virat Kohli and MI's Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a long 'staring game' during the match between both the sides on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the night for the Mumbai Indians as he scored an unbeaten 79 off just 43 deliveries to guide the side to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Yadav looked in firm control as he held one end for the MI, before taking charge in the final overs of the innings. He slammed 10 fours and three sixes during his innings.

Later on Thursday, a video clip from the game including Yadav and RCB captain Virat Kohli went viral, where the duo could be seen staring at each other for a considerable period of time.

Yadav plays a drive and Virat stops the ball at silly mid-off. Swiftly, Virat play-acts to throw the ball at stumps, which is followed by a long staring game between the two players.

Watch:

The cricket fraternity heaped praise on Yadav on an impressive outing against RCB. The innings had added value following the furore over the player's snub in the national team squads for the limited-overs series in Australia.

In the post-match press conference, MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard mentioned that Yadav has the "burning desire" to don the Indian jersey.

""He showed how well he can bat and deep down inside, he's got burning desire to don that blue. But again, he continues to show consistency, which all he can do as an individual," Pollard said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage