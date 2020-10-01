Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter hails KKR's young brigade after 37-run win over RR in SRK's presence

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a convincing 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. KKR jumped five places to second on the points table as RR, who was the table leaders ahead of the game, now slipped to the third spot. Kolkata's young brigade shone in the scintillating win as Shubman Gill was the top scorer for them with 47, while pace duo Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti picked two wickets each.

Put to bat first, Gill's 47 and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 34 helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to score 174/6 against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Andre Russell also got some groove back in the game as he slammed 24 runs in 14 balls. His innings was punctuated by three sixes but it was cut short by Ankit Rajpoot who got him holed out at deep midwicket. For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer marked his return to form with the ball as he bagged 2/18. He picked crucial wickets of Gill and captain Dinesh Karthik.

Chasing the target, RR lose their captain Steve Smith early as Pat Cummins got his countrymen on just 3. Rajasthan batsmen couldn't hold the ground tight as a batting collapse was witnessed with in-form Sanju Samson departing for just 8. KKR bowlers managed to pick wickets on regular intervals as RR were 9 down on 106. In the 19th over, Tom Curran smashed three sixes of Narine to complete his maiden IPL fifty. He remained not out on 54 runs off 36 balls.

The fans on social media hailed KKR's young brigade after a fiery show in the presence of their co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the stands.

Feels great to watch Young Indian Players shine in the Indian Premier League. Top performance by @RealShubmanGill @ShivamMavi23 Varun Chravarti and Kamlesh Nagarkoti 💜 @KKRiders

Appreciate the players, appreciate the mentor Rahul Dravid. — Aayush Topiwala (@aayush_topiwala) September 30, 2020

A diving spectacular stunning catch from Kamlesh Nagarkoti, what an athlete this youngster is.

Brilliant piece of fielding💯😍#KKRvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ksxAimRp6z — Viratian (@xzx_slipknot) September 30, 2020

It’s been 2 years in the making waiting to see Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nargakoti together again. Great compliment to Venky Mysore and and @KKRiders for staying the course with these two young men. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 30, 2020

