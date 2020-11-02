IPL 2020 | Think we've played good enough cricket to earn qualification spot: RCB captain Virat Kohli

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

By virtue of Delhi Capitals' cautious approach to a chase of 154, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the playoffs. While they are yet to know their position in the playoffs, captain Virat Kohli feels that the team performed well to earn the spot in the knockouts, a position earned despite losing four matches in a row.

After setting a chasable target of 154, all RCB required was to restrict Delhi from reaching the mark inside 17.2 overs in a bid stay above Kolkata Knight Riders in terms of NRR.

"Through the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. I think we controlled the middle phase really well and they could've taken the game away from us. We are happy that we've qualified. Top two would've been really very nice. But I think we've played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative," said Kohli.

Making it to their first playoffs since 2016, Kohli is now confident that RCB has the potential to bounce back and win the remaining two games to make the final, also for the first time since 2016.

"We've got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that's all we want as a team. I'm sure the guys will be excited about what's ahead for us," he said. "We can be more more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we'll be at the right end of the result. It's important to stay positive. There are going to be learning along the way, but we are glad that we are through."

RCB will now learn the fate of their opposition for the Eliminator on Tuesday. If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in the final league game of IPL 2020 in Dubai, RCB will face SRH. In the case of the opposite, KKR will be RCB's opponent.

