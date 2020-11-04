IPL 2020 | Sandeep Sharma surpasses Zaheer Khan, achieves this impressive milestone with the ball

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sandeep Sharma against MI.

David Warner-SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged playoffs spot by thumping defending champions Mumbai Indians (SRH) by 10 wickets on Monday at Sharjah. Chasing a 149-run total, SRH's run-chase was guided by skipper Warner and Wriddhiman Saha.

Continuing their rich vein of form, both the openers steered their side to the target with 17 deliveries to spare as SRH climbed third in the points table with two crucial points. While Warner hit 85* off 58 deliveries, Saha scored a 45-ball 58*.

After electing to bowl first, SRH's bowling unit also delivered an impressive performance to curb MI's run-flow. Sandeep Sharma drew first blood in the third over by taking the prized wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. He struck again in the fifth over by dismissing Quinton de Kock. With taking two wickets in the powerplay, Sandeep went on top in the list of bowlers with most wickets in the first six overs. He finished with figures of 3/34 in his four overs.

Sandeep has now taken as many ass 53 wickets in the powerplay. With his performance against MI, he surpassed former India pacer Zaheer Khan in the list, who has 52 wickets to his name.

Most IPL wickets in the powerplay

53 wickets - Sandeep Sharma

52 wickets - Zaheer Khan

48 wickets - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

45 wickets - Umesh Yadav

44 wickets - Dhawal Kulkarni

Talking about the on-going IPL season, MI pacer Trent Boult has taken the most wickets in the powerplay. The Kiwi speedster has 12 wickets under his belt, followed by Jofra Archer with 10. Sandeep is third in the list with 9 scalps.

Most wickets in powerplay in the on-going IPL 2020

12 wickets - Trent Boult

10 wickets - Jofra Archer

9 wickets - Sandeep Sharma

8 wickets - Pat Cummins

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage