IPL 2020 | 'In a very good space mentally and physically', says DC's Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin shined for Delhi Capitals in their win against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The off-spinner took two wickets while conceding only 22 runs in four overs, and was named the Man of the Match.

In the post-match presentation, Ashwin said that he is in "very good space mentally and physically." The off-spinner had faced a shoulder dislocation injury in his first match of the tournament this season, but has since made a bright comeback.

"One of the important thing in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment. It is sort of a role where you can put your hand up and be brave about it," said Ashwin.

"Credit goes to the backroom staff. I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows. Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself."

Ashwin took the wicket of the dangerous Jos Buttler early in the innings, and dismissed Mahipal Lomror who was the last recognized batsman in the RR playing XI.

"I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game. I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler) wicket was important. But the ball was soaking wet after the powerplay and the sweat didn't help either," said the off-spinner.

"(On his injury) In a lot of positions my body is taking over psychologically. I just don't want to land awkwardly and put weight on it. But it is important that I look after myself and not stretch it."

