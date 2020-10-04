Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | From Tewatia's heroics to India's 'Class of 18' making a mark - Top moments from Week 2

The second week of 2020 Indian Premier League saw action-packed cricket action in the United Arab Emirates. The week began with a thrilling Super Over finish in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and also saw Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia becoming a household name in stunning run-chase against Kings XI Punjab.

Take a look at the top moments:

Super Over again!

The IPL 2020 saw its second Super Over in the match between RCB and MI. In the very second day of the tournament, the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Youngster Ishan Kishan (99 off 58 balls) and Kieron Pollard (60* off 24 balls) played splendid knocks to level the score for Mumbai Indians after the RCB posted a mammoth total of 201/3 in 20 overs.

However, the match ended in a heartbreak for MI as Navdeep Saini bowled a brilliant Super Over for RCB, conceding only six runs.

Rahul Tewatia heroics:

Rahul Tewatia stunned Kings XI Punjab with an incredible 30-run over against Sheldon Cottrell, as he slammed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell to take the game away from KL Rahul's side in the . In the 18th over, Tewatia slammed 30 runs to bring Rajasthan Royals back in the game, aiding the side to a four-wicket win.

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Tewatia was hardly able to get ball on bat before he went after Cottrell, as RR were banking on Sanju Samson yet again. Samson scored his second consecutive half century and was dismissed on 85 off 42 balls.

Record run-chase:

Riding on Tewatia and Samson's brilliant innings, the Rajasthan Royals also broke their own record for the highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Here's the list of record run-chases in the tournament:

MS Dhoni's fatigue:

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely regarded as one of the fittest players in the game, stunned the fans and experts when he looked visibily tired during the run-chase against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 19th over of the game, Dhoni had to take a break to rejuvenate himself after running successive twos. His innings of unbeaten 47 went in vain, however, as the side fell short by 7 runs.

'Class of 18':

Many members of India's U-19 World Cup squad of 2018 enjoyed the second week of the tournament. Shubman Gill, who is widely touted for future leadership role at Kolkata Knight Riders, impressed with brilliant performances with the bat as opener.

He slammed scores of 70*, 47 and 28 in his last three matches, emerging as KKR's highest scorer in the season so far.

Prithvi Shaw, who captained the U-19 side in the 2018 World Cup, is also in top form, as he has scored 137 runs in four matches. On Sunday, he slammed 66 against the KKR.

Among the bowlers, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (both from KKR) have stepped up for the side this week, emerging as two of their prime Indian bowlers alongside Australia's Pat Cummins. Both were key to the side's victory against Rajasthan Royals, as both took two wickets each.

